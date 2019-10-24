East from West
This is one of the most wonderful and powerful verses in the Bible. It is a promise without Comparison. David says that as far as the east is from…
Text 74463
This is one of the most wonderful and powerful verses in the Bible. It is a promise without Comparison. David says that as far as the east is from…
It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:4 it states, For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be…
Aug 21 – How High – Psalm 103:11 David then uses the heaven as a metaphor for the love of God. The heavens are unlimited in depth and…
It is Thursday and here is your thought. In Eph 1:3 Paul writes, Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in…
Aug 21 – How High – Psalm 103:11 David then uses the heaven as a metaphor for the love of God. The heavens are unlimited in depth and…
t is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:2, Paul states, Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the…
Aug 20 – He will treat us – Psalm 103:9-10 David today continues with the benefits of knowing the Lord. The Lord will not harbour His anger towards…
It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:1, it says, Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God, To God’s holy people…
Aug 19 – Four Ways – Psalm 103:8 Today we learn from 4 things about the Lord. Each in itself powerful and wonderful. These four qualities are His…