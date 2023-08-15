Aug 15 – Ah Ha – 1 Cor 12:14

14 Even so the body is not made up of one part but of many.

Paul then closes this section of thought. The body is not made of just one part but of many. So, it is with the church we have many people, and each person is called to fulfill the purpose, plan and direction that God wishes for them to do. When each person does the will of God than their world is impacted, and lives are changed and transformed for the glory of God. This is a simple illustration, but you can see each person in the audience checking out the hands or feet and then the light going on in their head. This is a ah ha moment that in simplistic terms explains a complex spiritual truth.