Aug 25 – Offices and Gifts – 1 Cor 12:28

28 And God has placed in the church first of all apostles, second prophets, third teachers, then miracles, then gifts of healing, of helping, of guidance, and of different kinds of tongues.

Paul reveals eight offices in the church and then service or gifts. Each one can be viewed as a office, ministry, service, function or gift. First if the apostle, the missionary, church planter or sent one.. His primary purpose is to establish churches and sent them in order. Next is the prophet who operates in the gifts of knowledge, discernment and wisdom whose primary function is to spoke edification, exhortation and comfort to the church. Thirdly, there is the teacher who are people who study, teach and educate the church in the bible and the things of God. Fourthly, there is miracles which is the suspension of a natural outcome, and a supernatural outcome is brought in by faith either by the presenter or receiver. Jesus operated in this office and gift perfectly. For the purpose of this commentary and the accompanying devotion we will define the other four in the last verse of this chapter.