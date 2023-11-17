Nov 17 – Each Different – 1 Cor 15:41

41 The sun has one kind of splendor, the moon another and the stars another; and star differs from star in splendor.

In Paul’s day astronomy was obviously not as advance as today but the ancient Greeks had mapped out the sky and placed it in different pictures of Greek mythology. This would have been well known among the audience. Paul explains that the sun, moon and starts all differ. In fact, each star according to Paul each star differed. It is quite possible Paul was an amateur star gazer. With out the aid of telescopes and modern devices the ancient world did a remarkable job of charting and understanding the stars. Paul of course subscribed to the thought of a master designer who created the heavens and the earth as the book of Genesis outlines. Paul was using this analogy to relate how our heavenly bodies will differ from our earthly bodies. The genius of God is that he has created billions upon billions of things and each one is different and unique.