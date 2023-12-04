Dec 4 – Fivefold Exhortation – 1 Cor 15:58

58 Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.

Paul now gives the exhortation. There is always an exhortation or admonishment after the future is revealed. This has five components to this exhortation. First, stand firm. Be strong, courageous, and anchored in the Lord. This is a personal choice. Next, let nothing move you. Remember satan, the world and you own propensity to sin will try to move you. You must anchor and plant yourself firmly. Thirdly, give yourself fully. No half measures. It is all or nothing. Lukewarmness is something to be avoided and shunned. People need fully committed and engaged Christians. You are no threat to the kingdom of darkness if only half committed. Fourthly, you are doing the work of the Lord. This is divine work. It has e ternal consequences. Lives are on the line. You are a spiritual first responder. One day you will have to give an account to the Lord. Lastly, remember your work in not in vain. Sometimes you don’t see the results you like but you do not give up. You don’t backdown, backout, or backslide. What you do does matter. You never give up or surrender.