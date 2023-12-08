Dec 8 – All are One – 1 Cor 16:4

4 If it seems advisable for me to go also, they will accompany me.

Paul then would also include himself in this group to deliver the greetings and the offering to the church in Jerusalem. He would seek advice from the leadership in Corinth on the matter. Paul even though he was the founder of these churches he did not assume that he was greater or less than anyone else in the church.

The church is a living organism working on behalf of the Lord in every community. Each member of the church are ministers of the gospel with two tasks. First, to tell other and help them to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. Secondly, they are to love those who God brings across their path. The message is a combination of truth and love.