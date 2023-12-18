Dec 18 – Love – 1 Cor 16:13

14 Do everything in love.

Like everything Paul just exhorted them to do the foundation for all faith and practice is love. It is the essence, character, and nature of all Christian action. Paul says that this is the very thing that makes us different than the world. We are to exhibit and demonstrate the love of God. It is what distinguishes us from all other parts of society. We are known by it.

Without love our faith is void. We will be of no value. All we say will have no impact if not backed up by love. Love is who God is and who we must be. The great commandment is to love one another. Love is the one thing this hostile and confused world desperately need.