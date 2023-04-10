April 10 – Resurrection Power – 1 Cor 6:14

14 By his power God raised the Lord from the dead, and he will raise us also.

This is such a powerful truth. In fact, it is essential to the gospel. Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection is cornerstone to the gospel. God raised Jesus Christ up from the dead. Paul uses the word Lord because Jesus Christ is equal with the Father. Jesus was the perfect union of the divine and natural. He was 100 God and 100 man. Jesus Christ is the second person of the trinity. Paul would use this same thought in Romans 8.

Paul then applies this reality to us. As Christ was risen from the dead so we have been risen to new life. Think about this the same power that raised up from the dead is coursing through your life and is available when need. God did not intend us for the ordinary but the extra-ordinary.