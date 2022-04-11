April 11, Devotion on Ephesians

Eph5:3: But among you there must not be even a hint of sexual immorality, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people.

In Vs 3, Paul then begins to explain to the church that there can be no hint of sexual immorality. They lived in an immoral city but they could not be immoral. They had to leave the old life of pre-marital sex, thinking that they could go to the temple and breeding with a temple prostitute. You have to be faithful to your spouse and keep the marriage bed undefiled. This was completely foreign thinking to the inhabitants of this community. There must not be any kind of impurity. He had told them they were the temple of the Holy Spirit and a temple is dedicated to the deity worshipped within and in this case, it is the Holy Spirit. He had already given them a list. They must be careful of greed. Greed of course is wanting or envying something someone else had and being willing to do whatever it takes to get it. Greed is also a condition of the heart where you intensely and selfishly desire something, especially wealth, power, or food. It consumes you and eventually destroys you. It numbs you to the needs of others. It makes you a taker and not a giver. Paul says these are improper for God’s, holy people. You have been separated for God’s for holy purposes. You carry a mark of love and forgiveness. You are God’s holy possession not of this world but in it, to do His purposes and plans.