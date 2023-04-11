April 11 – Two become one – 1 Cor 6:15

15 Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ himself? Shall I then take the members of Christ and unite them with a prostitute? Never!

Paul tells his readers that as the temple of the Holy Spirit our bodies are members of Christ himself. We are the physical representation of Christ in our world. When people see us, they should see Jesus. Paul then reveals a new Hebrew idea to them. He tells them when they join together in a physical union with someone, they are actually becoming one with them in the soul and spiritual realm as well. This was not a Greek idea, but Paul makes it clear that a Christian must never unite with a temple prostitute, or they become one. Jesus taught this in Mark 10:9-10 and it was introduced in Genesis 2. What we do with our bodies matters to both us and the Lord and there are definite limitations and guidelines about this matter.