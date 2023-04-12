April 12 – A warning – 1 Cor 6:16

16 Do you not know that he who unites himself with a prostitute is one with her in body? For it is said, “The two will become one flesh.

Paul then makes it clear the Lord’s and his view on this matter. When you join yourself to another in a physical way you are becoming one with them in the flesh. You have exchange more than just fluids and an act of consummation. You have become one on the deepest levels. You are connected and you have given yourself to each other. You have joined them in body, soul, and spirit. You cannot break that bond easily except through forgiveness and the blood Jesus Christ. The two have become one. This also gives the devil the right to come and accuse, deceive, test, and harass. Paul is not warning about the physical component but the spiritual one as well.