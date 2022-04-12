April 12 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:4: Nor should there be obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking, which are out of place, but rather thanksgiving.

In Vs 4, Paul then addresses the conversations of the Ephesians. Language and the propensity towards bad language have always been with us. People think they sound more powerful or intense when they swear. This of course is the opposite you are actually weak and stupid. Paul says that there should be no obscenity or swearing among the people of God. When God has a hold of your tongue he had a hold of the whole person. Our mouth speaks what is in the heart. Foolish talk or coarse joking is out of place for the child of God. Off-color jokes may be funny for the unsaved but they have no place in the church or in the life of the child of God. We are to speak to each other in love, grace, mercy, and kindness. We are thankful, gracious, loving, encouraging in our speech. Remember word fitly spoken Is like apples of gold in pitchers of silver.