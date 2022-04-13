April 13, Devotion on Ephesians

Eph5:5: For of this you can be sure: No immoral, impure or greedy person—such a person is an idolater—has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.[

In Vs 5, Paul then outlines the reason why their conduct must be a good example. He then says you can be sure and this is a fact. No greedy, immoral or impure person has any part of the Kingdom. People who are this type of person is an idolater. They have greed, impurity, and immoral as their idols. These things are what they worship and they are more important than God. You see where we go when we are in trouble is our god. They will have no inheritance or part in the Kingdom of Christ or of God, Holiness, love, purity, grace, mercy forgiveness, compassion, and kindness are the characteristics of God. Paul stated in Rom 14:17, that the Kingdom of God is righteousness, peace, and joy. Opposite to the immoral, greedy, and impure world we currently live in. Truth be told, the world has always been this way and will be until Christ comes. This verse Is a warning and exhortation at the same time.