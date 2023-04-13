April 14 – Facts are Facts – 1 Cor 6:18

18 Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body.

Paul introduces three thoughts in this verse. First, be like Joseph when Potiphar’s wife tempted him. He fled. This is simple, clear, and concise. You stand there and contemplate you book it our of there. Satan knows how and who to tempt you with. It has been proven over the centuries that in this area man is extremely weak. Don’t think twice get out and flee temptation.

Secondly Paul states that all other sins are outside the body. You can be tempted with, popularity, pride, possession and even pleasure but sexual immorality is sin not just against God but against us. This is the third truth Paul explains. We are hurting ourselves for the reasons Paul introduced in the previous verses. There are all kinds of repercussions when we do sexual immorality. There are a wide serious of consequences especially if we have been unfaithful to a spouse. Many today claim open and progressive relationships. Bottom line is betrayal is betrayal no matter what moniker you hang on it.