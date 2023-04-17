April 17 – One flesh – 1 Cor 7:3

3 The husband should fulfill his marital duty to his wife, and likewise the wife to her husband.

Paul is addressing godly principles in an ungodly world. Corinth is very much like what is happening today. Most adults have grown up in a highly visual world filled with messages and images of immorality. Paul needs to address the sanctity and integrity of marriage. Here he tells the church that men and women should fulfill their duty and obligation of marital intimacy.

When physical needs are met and the two are becoming one flesh then the desire or propensity to seek satisfaction with another is greatly diminished. Another important fact is that we must never use intimacy as a tool of power to get what we want from our spouse. Intimacy should never be used in a selfish way for personal gain.