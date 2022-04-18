April 18 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:10, And find out what pleases the Lord.

In Vs 9, Paul then instructs them that they are to find out what pleases the Lord. He has outlined for them what God expects but there are other powerful responses that we make as we go through life. Peter says that we are to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord. We are each day becoming more like Christ. It is up to us to mine the word of God for the precious gems and nuggets of truth it contains. In our daily conversations with God, we discover more and more of His benefits and realities. This of course is our task and no one or nothing can do this for us. This is our task and responsibility alone. The Bible is our compass and prayer is our power to make this happen.