April 18 – Mutual Consent

4 The wife does not have authority over her own body but yields it to her husband. In the same way, the husband does not have authority over his own body but yields it to his wife.

Paul is giving godly instruction on the issue of intimacy and proper relationships to a church and society replete of it. Corinth by and large was a very immoral city, and the Corinthian church was comprised of brand-new believers who were navigating and learning about godly principles and concepts.

Paul then states that a woman contrary to what is stated by modern ideas in the context of marriage yields here body to her husband and vice versa. Before marriage we have authority and control over the use of our body. That changes in the context of marriage. Both spouses yield consent to their spouse. Never can demand or abuse this privilege. It is willing surrender to the wishes and needs of each other. The foundation for this consent is mutual love and respect for each and the institution of marriage. The two become one flesh working together in mutual love and appreciation for each other.