April 19 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:11: Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.

In Vs 11, Paul then gives them a new instruction. Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness. Chasing after pride, pleasure, and possession lead nowhere. They will leave you unfulfilled and unsatisfied. The deeds of darkness will lead you barren and sterile. They must have no part of our new life in Christ. Paul then says the Ephesians are to expose them. They must be brought to the light or things will never change. A person will never change unless they are either shown what they are doing or forced to change. The church is a restraining and enlightening force. If we don’t do our part nothing will change. Exposure brings about change for the better and frees people from the awful consequences of sin. We are spiritual first responders. Sometimes we have to warn people even though they do not wish to be warned.