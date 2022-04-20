April 20 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:12: It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret.

In Vs 12, Paul says that what has been done throughout the city of Ephesus is shameful. What is done in the name of the Greek gods was terrible. All manner of sinful and pagan practices were done to appease the so-called gods when in reality this was worship to demons. These things should never be celebrated or applauded. Paul reminds them of something that Jesus said that evil will be exposed and that which is done in secret will be shouted from the housetops. Paul says that these deeds are actions of the disobedient. Paul exposes what these are and what will happen to those who do them.