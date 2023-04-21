April 21 – Concise and clear – 1 Cor 7:8-9

8 Now to the unmarried and the widows I say: It is good for them to stay unmarried, as I do. 9 But if they cannot control themselves, they should marry, for it is better to marry than to burn with passion.

Paul then continues giving advice to the unmarried and widows. He says that it is good for them to stay as they are as he himself is. Paul knows that when you are unmarried you do not have divided loyalties. You can dedicate yourself to the things God wants and not your spouse or family.

Paul then states that if you cannot control yourself, you should find a spouse and, in that way, you will not burn with passion and commit fornication which is pre-marital physical intimacy. Paul wants everyone to know the context of what is acceptable to God and what is not. This is too important a matter to just let lie. You must have clear, concise and precise teaching in the matter especially in a world that is highly erotic and immoral where temptation is everywhere and where accepted norms are contrary to the Word of God.