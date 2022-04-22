April 22 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:14: This is why it is said: “Wake up, sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.”

In Vs 14, Paul uses an old Jewish saying. This is why it is said, “wake up sleeper.” Up to this point the church at Ephesus was asleep, they had now been exposed to revealed truth. They had been unaware of what was going on around them. They had been woken up. They are and were being risen from the dead. They had passed from death unto life. They have been given eternal and abundant life. Rising from the dead is a benefit of what Jesus did on the cross. The old life has passed away and all things are becoming new. Now they are going to shine because of Jesus Christ. He is light and we are to reflect His image in our world. He is the vine and we are the branches. We are to light our world and produce fruit that remains.