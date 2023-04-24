April 24 – A Promise – 1 Cor 7:14

14 For the unbelieving husband has been sanctified through his wife, and the unbelieving wife has been sanctified through her believing husband. Otherwise your children would be unclean, but as it is, they are holy.

Paul declares a powerful truth and mystery. The believers’ spouses and children are sanctified or set apart unto the Lord. Remember the promise is that not only shall we be saved but our household as well in Acts 16:31. Joshua declares in Josh 24:15, that not only would he serve the Lord but his household as well. Sanctification comes through the believing spouse and their children are clean and holy. This means Prov 22:6, can become a reality that you train a child in the way they should go and when they are old, they will not depart from it.

This is a wonderful reality and promise. It is wonderful to know that when married to an unbelieving spouse to know that God is working on your behalf and on your children. That you daily walk with God is reaping results even if you do not see it right away. God is working behind the scenes on hose you love and care about.