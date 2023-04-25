April 25 – Reality Check – 1 Cor 7:15

15 But if the unbeliever leaves, let it be so. The brother or the sister is not bound in such circumstances; God has called us to live in peace.

Paul then clarifies the second cause for separation or divorce. If an unbelieving spouse leaves, then let it be so. The brother or sister is not bound in such circumstances. It is not their fault. They did not initiate the separation or divorce. God has called us to live in peace. There are many reasons for people to end a relationship, but the core issue is that the unbeliever and not the believer be the one who leaves. This is a very important reality in a pagan or immoral society. You cannot control what happen to you, but you can control how you react to it.