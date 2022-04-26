April 26 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:18: Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is.

In Vs 18, Paul goes back to a familiar theme. ON the Day of Pentecost when the Holy Spirit fell on the inhabitants of the Upper room in Jerusalem they were accused of being drunk. Sometimes when a person is overflowing with the Holy Spirit they almost appear drunk. My wife Lois was actually stopped by the police one night after a church service and given a sobriety test because she was laughing and seemed out of control. The people in the car told the police what happened and after she passed the test they let her continue. Being filled with the Spirit means to walk in love, grace, mercy, kindness, and joy. It is living the fruit of the Spirit and demonstrating the gifts of the Spirit from moment to moment. It means having the goals, aims, and living the plan of the Spirit throughout each day of our lives.