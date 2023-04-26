April 26 – There is Hope – 1 Cor 7:16

6 How do you know, wife, whether you will save your husband? Or, how do you know, husband, whether you will save your wife?

Paul then gives a promise and hope; Remember faith and hope are based on God’s love. The hope is that through our reaction that we can win our spouses back. God has promised to save our spouses. They have been sanctified through us. God will be working behind the scenes. We must stay true to the Lord, live in peace, and leave the door open for reconciliation. In my first church we have a couple name Barb and Darrell and even thought they had been separated for years Barb was instrumental in getting Darrell saved and then they reconciled and became a stable and influential home for the Lord.