April 27 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:19: 19 speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord.

In Vs 19, Paul then lists things that are done in public meetings and also in private devotions that are things of the Holy Spirit. You speak and encourage others in psalms which are the readings of David and others. Hymns are songs of the faith with theology and great truths of the bible in musical form. You sing songs of the Spirit. The Holy Spirit is the author and the inspiration of these songs and choruses are the majesty, glory presence, and reality of God. Each of these mentioned is worship which is an attitude of the heart expressed. The form Paul is talking about is singing and making music from your heart to the Lord. This proves that music was a vital part of the primitive church. It was important and vital in Paul’s days and still has that role in the church today. It prepares the person for the preaching, teaching, and application of the Word of God.