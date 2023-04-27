April 27 – Three Things – 1 Cor 7:17

17 Nevertheless, each person should live as a believer in whatever situation the Lord has assigned to them, just as God has called them. This is the rule I lay down in all the churches.

Paul lays down three rules for the Corinthians to follow. First, each person should live as a believer in whatever situation they Lord has called them too. Paul stated in other book that whatever state you find yourself be content. This can happen when you realize that you are where you are for a purpose. You are to bloom where you are planted. To grow you need to sometime walk through some manure.

Secondly Paul reveals that where you are it has been assigned by God and you need to look at it as a calling. This changes a unpleasant situation into a challenge and opportunity. You see the positive and not the negative. You see yourself as God’s ambassador and messenger to that time, place, and people. This is a blessing not a curse and a growth time not a stagnant time. Lastly Paul says this is a rue he lays down in all the churches. Paul is again relating the consistency he keeps in every church and community. Paul would later demonstrate this in a practical way during his years in prison.