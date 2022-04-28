April 28 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:20: Always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

In vs 20, Paul then states a powerful truth. In everything and in all things gives thanks. No matter where, what, why, when, and how we are going through we are to give thanks. It is the will of God for us. In Christ, we have everything we will ever need. Through Jesus Christ, we have been given eternal, abundant life and all the benefits thereof. We are to live in an attitude of gratitude. Being thankful allows us to see the solution to every problem. Thanksgiving enables us to look beyond the present to the future. Being thankful allows us to see the faithful, care, and keeping power of God. Being thankful keeps us positive and excited about what will happen next. The beauty of all this is that Jesus Christ is the one who gave us this privilege and responsibility.