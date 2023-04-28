April 28 – What’s Important – 1 Cor 7:18-19

18 Was a man already circumcised when he was called? He should not become uncircumcised. Was a man uncircumcised when he was called? He should not be circumcised. 19 Circumcision is nothing and uncircumcision is nothing. Keeping God’s commands is what counts.

Paul then takes a direct swipe at a group that was just starting to gain influence in the church of Corinth. The Judaizers were a group that subscribe that new believer had to be circumcised to be followers of Christ. Paul says that each should stay as they are. The two positions mean nothing. This must have sent the Judaizers into a frenzy. Here a former member of the Jewish council is telling them that their little hobby horse is nothing. Paul clarifies his position saying that doing what God commands is what count. Obedience is better than personal beliefs, religious, doctrinal, or tradition. Remember Samuel told Saul that obedience is better than sacrifice.