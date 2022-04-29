April 29 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:21: 21 Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.

In Vs 21, Paul begins a section on interpersonal relationships. Paul was educating the believers in Ephesus on a new way to relate to each other. The culture they had just come from was as foreign to godly lifestyle as could be. Ephesus was a hedonistic and immoral society. All forms of sexual perversion were offered and practiced in the city. Pleasure, was the name of the game, and families were often fragmented and harmed in it. Paul was to set the record straight. He says that we are to submit to one another out of reverence for Christ. As Christ took on the form of s servant lifestyle so we should to the same. Jesus thought He was God chose to submit himself to the will of His Father. We in turn should do the same. Love means that you put the needs of others before yourself. A submission is an act of the will You choose to allow others to have an opinion in your life. You walk in love and in turn, this shows that you are a disciple of Christ. This was in direct contrast to what was shown in the streets of Ephesus.