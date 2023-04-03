April 3 – Already defeated – 1 Cor 6:7

7 The very fact that you have lawsuits among you means you have been completely defeated already. Why not rather be wronged? Why not rather be cheated?

Paul then brings a truth and then posses two questions. Paul says that by the very fact that they have lawsuits in civil courts has shown that they are already defeated. The world, the flesh and the devil have already beaten them. The spiritual fight is over. They have raised the flag of surrender up and have given their testimony over the enemy.

Then he asks the two questions? What is wrong with being wronged and why not be cheated? When we demand our rights, we are playing into pride. Pride works along with selfish ambition and envy. These are the very elements that brought satans downfall and ultimately ours as well. Remember God keeps the books, he is our defender, and he will supply anything that is taken away. It is carnality that brings about lawsuits and disputes. We are above that because we are of the Spirit and Paul has already stated that one day we will judge the world and angels.