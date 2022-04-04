April 4 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:27: And do not give the devil a foothold.

In vs 27, Paul gives the reason we must not sin in anger or let it go more than a day. This gives the devil a foothold. Anger is often a result of wounded pride. Pride was the sin that got the devil kicked out of heaven and it was the thing that made him totally corrupt. He went from Lucifer the guardian of God’s throne to satan which means the adversary. Anger leads to nursing a hurt, rehearsing an offense, and then in time cursing and plotting revenge. This allows the devil to accuse, deceive and tempt you. It is a doorway into your life and an opportunity for him to exploit other areas of weakness. Like the old door-to-door salesman, you let them put a foot in the door and you open yourself to exploitation and getting into things you never thought you could. Remember the devil is the master manipulator and he is better at this you are resisting him.