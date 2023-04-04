April 4 – Stop it – 1 Cor 6:8

8 Instead, you yourselves cheat and do wrong, and you do this to your brothers and sisters.

Paul continues his cross examination of the Corinthians. He states that they cheat and do wrong. In an earlier part of this letter Paul had called them mere infants or babies. Often the very thing we accuse others of we are guilty our ourselves. This is the greatest form of hypocrisy. Jesus saw this in the leadership of his day. They would go halfway around the world to get a covert and then when they were finished with them, they made the convert twice deserving of hell.

The irony of the whole Corinthian problem was that they were doing to fellow family members. They were doing to brothers and sisters in Christ. Notice brothers and sisters in Christ. In Christ we have be set free and instead the Corinthians were going back into the bondage pf cheating and doing wrong. Paul needed to correct this problem before it destroyed the church’s reputation in the city.