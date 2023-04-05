April 5 – Your opinion doesn’t matter – 1 Cor 6:9

9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men.

Paul gets right down to brass tacks. He makes it clear that certain people and groups will not inherit the Kingdom of God. He does not hold back because the health, reputation and testimony of the church is on the line. Wrongdoers will not inherit righteousness, peace and joy that is a benefit of Kingdom living.

Paul then makes a clear statement. When wrongdoing is tolerated, deception has been allowed, applauded, and promoted. This stains and pollutes the church. Holiness, purity, righteousness are characteristics of the kingdom not the following vices and lifestyles. Remember Corinth was a very immoral and evil city. Paul says the sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers and sodomites would not inherit or any part of the Kingdom of God. This is not popular in our present society and even can bring charges of racism, bigotry, and hate. Remember when the Bible says something is wrong men’s opinion does not matter.