April 6 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:30: And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption.

In Vs 30, Paul says do not grieve the Holy Spirit with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. First, this shows the Holy Spirit is a person. You cannot hurt a thing, force, or object. Grieve means to burden. When the Holy Spirit is grieved, He is burdened. To grieve is to oppress.

To grieve is to afflict with deep, acute sorrow—to afflict the Holy Spirit with deep sorrow because of saying and doing the wrong things. To grieve is to make sad, to distress. We make the Holy Spirit sad, distressed when we disobey the Lord. God’s own people can make the Holy Spirit sad by some of the things they do, causing Him to mourn. He cannot possibly mix with that which is foreign to His personality.

To grieve the Holy Spirit is to make Him lament; many have done this to Him. We do not want to do it because we are His temple, dwelling place and we are heading for eternity a place of peace, love, and completeness.