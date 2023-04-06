April 6 – List Continued – 1 Cor 6:10

10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.

Paul continues with his list because as in any city all the above mentioned are going on and often in full display. Thieves, greed, drunkards, slanders, and swindlers. This is not an exclusive list, but Paul was making a point. Sin is the root cause of man’s outward behaviour to themselves and others. The Kingdom of God Paul would state in Rom 14:17, is not about meat, drink, or other externals but of righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit.

Paul told them they were the temple of the Holy Spirit. What they were displaying to the world is that they were no different than anyone else. It was time to wake up and see themselves the way they were with the challenge of becoming who God made them to be. Purity, holiness, separation from evil is the goal of every believer. We are in this world but not of it. Paul was using logic, reason, and common sense to bring them back from the brink to a life worthy of the Lord.