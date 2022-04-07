April 7 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:31: Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice.

In Vs 31, He then says to get rid of the following five things. First, get rid of bitterness which is caused by being hurt and wronged then let it go unchecked until it poisons your whole perspective and life. That is why forgiveness is essential. Explain how the thought process works and why we must forgive immediately.

Rage and anger. Paul puts them together. Rage is feeling the need to express violent uncontrollable anger. You lose it and there are always consequences. Anger is a strong feeling of annoyance, displeasure, or hostility. Anger is an emotion caused by a perception of being wronged. It can be good or bad depending on what is angering us. Selfish anger leads to wrong reactions. Righteous anger moves us to defend others and right wrongs. The cause is the key. But rage and anger uncontrolled is the issue here with Paul. The key to anger to being quick to hear and slow to speak.

Brawling means getting into fights whether physical or talking. People get into fights. When they feel threatened or wrong. They do not respect a person, are self-involved, don’t get enough sleep, are substance abused, you have personal problems or self-esteem problems, and deflect or attack others.

Slander is making false and damaging statements about someone. Christians should never do that. Satan is the accuser of the brethren. You are doing satan’s work when you slander.

Any form of malice is the intention or desire to do evil or ill will. Paul says put it away and don’t let it use you. I love the illustration the old native said. The one who rules your life is the one you feed. So feed your inner man with the word of God and prayer.