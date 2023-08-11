Aug 11 – Five Gifts of the Spirit – 1 Cor 12:10

10 to another miraculous powers, to another prophecy, to another distinguishing between spirits, to another speaking in different kinds of tongues, and to still another the interpretation of tongues.

This is one of the most power packed verses in the Bible. Paul reveals four gifts of the Spirit in one verse. One could spend months just studying this verse. The gifts of miracles are the suspension of known outcomes in a moment of time. It is God working divinely changing the course of natural processes for the benefit of His people. Jesus raising the dead is an example.

Prophecy is a message given from the divine to natural in the language of the hearer. It can be a warning, judgment, or exhortation. Discerning of Spirits is the ability to see in the supernatural realm to know what is behind what s going on in the natural realm. It is ability to know if you are dealing with the demonic, worldly, or human element when performing the works of God. Gift of tongues is the ability to speak supernaturally in a language the user has never learned. It is speaking the oracles and language of the Spirit. This has a private and public application. The Interpretation of tongues is the ability to interpret a public tongue in the language of the audience so a message from the Spirit can be understood and applied.