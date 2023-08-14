Aug 14 – A Plan – 1 Cor 12:13

13 For we were all baptized by one Spirit so as to form one body—whether Jews or Gentiles, slave or free—and we were all given the one Spirit to drink.

Paul reveals four things in this verse. Using the illustration of baptism Paul explain that we have been as a person and group immersed by the Holy Spirit. We are completely and totally God’s. No matter what tribe, color, language, or people group we have been formed into a body, The exciting thing is this is a daily process. God is forming His body to touch and change the world. It is everywhere in every place doing His will and plan. Paul then says it could be Jew, Gentile, slave or free. We have all been given the same the same spirit to drink. Paul was referring to what people said about the 120 on the day of Pentecost. Paul would use this same expression in Ephesians when he said be filled with the Spirit. This is drinking the new wine of the Holy Spirit and expressing the benefits and health of the eternal and abundant life that each of us has been given.