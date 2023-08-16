Aug 16 – Each Part 1 Cor 12:15-16

15 Now if the foot should say, “Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,” it would not for that reason stop being part of the body. 16 And if the ear should say, “Because I am not an eye, I do not belong to the body,” it would not for that reason stop being part of the body.

Paul continues with the thought of the body. He uses the foot as an example that if it wanted to not be a part of the body because it was not a hand. In the same way the ear cannot stop being part of the body because it is not an eye. Paul uses this illustration because that is what was happening. The Corinthians were evaluating their importance through comparison. You cannot decide the value of someone by their gift or talent. When you do this, you demean them and God because He has made each one of us different and unique. We are made in the image of God and each one has talents. skills experience and like that motivate and interest us. God uses us the way we are for a purpose and to compare yourself with others makes you lessen your worth and giftings. Remember you are not designed to fit in but to stand out.