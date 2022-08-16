Aug 16 – The Benefits – Psalm 103:3-4

David has spoken to his soul and now He will list in this verse four benefits of serving the Lord. First,

He forgives all our sins. There are not too many sins or large sins that cannot be forgiven. 1 John 1:9,

States that if we confess our sins that the Lord is faithful and just to forgive us of our sins and cleanse

Us from all unrighteousness. Salvation belongs to the Lord. Jesus came to give us forgiveness of sin and

Abundant life.

He heals all our diseases. Mental, emotional, physical, intellectual. All kinds and all types of sickness

Will be healed. By His stripes we are healed and whole. From the top of our head to the tips of our

toes. Healing is the children’s bread. In fact none of the diseases of the land are to come upon us.

What a great promise.

He will redeem our life from the pit. The reality is that we were heading to hell. It was our final

Destination but God is His mercy, love and grace plucked us out of the pit. He also rescued us from a pit

We created ourselves. Our sins separated us from God but He rescued us. Lastly, He crowns us with

Love and compassion. He gives us love and compassion and in turn we give it to others. Love and

Compassion are our crown. These wonderful benefits are ours today and tomorrow. Let us live and

Share these with others.