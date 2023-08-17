Aug 17 – Ear and Eye – 1 Cor 12:17-18

17 If the whole body were an eye, where would the sense of hearing be? If the whole body were an ear, where would the sense of smell be? 18 But in fact God has placed the parts in the body, every one of them, just as he wanted them to be.

Paul then again uses the part of the body to illustrate his point. The body if it were just an eye where would the hearing be. Also, if the body were just an ear where would the sense of smell be. Paul asks these questions which would invoke a humorous and thoughtful response and discussion. Then Paul delivers home his thought. God has placed each part of the body every one of them just as He wanted them to be. Paul points out the sovereignty and creativity of God. Each part of the body has a function and part to play in the overall health and function the body plays. When you look at creation you see the genius and creative ability of God. From the Ameba to the blue whale God makes his creation beautiful and glorious because He is sovereign and Lord.