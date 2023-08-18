Aug 18 – We need each other – 1 Cor 12:19-21

19 If they were all one part, where would the body be? 20 As it is, there are many parts, but one body.

21 The eye cannot say to the hand, “I don’t need you!” And the head cannot say to the feet, “I don’t need you!”

Paul then continues this humorous but important fact. If the body was just one part where would be body be. There are many parts for a reason. Each part has a function and responsibility to the overall health of the body. The eye cannot say to hand I don’t need you. The head cannot say to the feet I don’t need you. This was going on in the church. When you divide up in behind personalities, doctrines, personal preferences, and bias you are demeaning and rejecting other important parts of the body of Christ. Paul was saying that we have more in common than we think. He was also pointing out that everyone has a godly plan, dream, and destiny for their lives. We need each other more than we think. Never look down at others or yourself and never think that you are not essential to the body of Christ. No one can bring to the table what you have. You are an one of kind person made and fashion in the image of God.