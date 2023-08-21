Aug 21 – Set the Tone – 1 Cor 12:24

24 while our presentable parts need no special treatment. But God has put the body together, giving greater honor to the parts that lacked it.

Paul brings both a natural truth and a spiritual truth in this verse. The presentable parts of the body need no special treatment. The obvious gifts have already the prominence and honor among the church. God has put the whole body together giving greater honor to those parts that lack it. Hidden gifts are brought to the forefront by God that they too would receive the honor, respect and prominence they deserve. Not long ago in a church in our area an usher who had been working for years passed away suddenly. Hundreds of people showed up at his funeral because he had been faithful in building relationships and showing kindness. Off times being a greeter or usher is given the respect and honor it should be. The ushers and greeters are the first people someone meets when they enter a church. They are the first contact and their conduct set the tone and flavor a guest thinks of a church. That is why greater honor is given to them because a preacher may have a great message, but it is the usher and greeter that sets the tone of a newcomers experience. People may forget what you said to them but they never forget how you made them feel.