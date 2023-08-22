Aug 22 – No Division – 1 Cor 12:25

25 so that there should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other.

Paul then hits the nail on the head. There should be no division in the body. Each part should have equal concern for each member of the body. Paul addresses the divisions that were dividing the church in Corinth. Division is the devil’s tool. When we break up into groups, we lessen the impact of the churches influence in the world. There is more that unites us than divides us. Sedition, strife, and rebellion will destroy a church. It makes church leaderships job harder and hurts the image and effectiveness of a church in a community. Love must be the banner displayed both in the lives of the people in the church and be the witness in the community. Jesus said that people will know that we are his disciples by the way we love each other.