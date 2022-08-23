Aug 23 – Compassion – Psalm 103:13

This is one of the few times we actually have the Lord used in the Old Testament in the Father figure

Identity. In the New Testament the Lord is known as the Father 168 times. As a Father has compassion

On His children so the Lord has compassion on those who fear Him. God gives us love and compassion

When we have respect and awe for Him. Remember He is the creator of the universe. He breathed life

In us at creation and we became a living soul. We are made in His image. We have a mental, moral and

spiritual image. We are God’s greatest creation. We have the ability to communicate with God. We can

have Spirit to Spirit contact. No other creature on this planet has that ability or privilege.

God has compassion and love for us. We also have that same ability. We can be God’s hand of

Compassion and love today. Today make it your aim and goal to walk in love and compassion. Be an

Encouragement and help to those in your world. We only have this day and we should redeem every

Moment and look for opportunity to be a blessing today. As the old hymn says, “Make me a blessing

Today.” Be like Jesus He walked with compassion. The gospel writer Mark states that everyone who

Came to Jesus was healed. Heal those in your world with your love & compassion,. Heal them through

Your attitude, words and actions. Be a blessing as God has blessed you. He loves and has compassion

For you today.