Aug 23 – Honor and Hurt – 1 Cor 12:26

26 If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it.

Paul reveals two realities about the body and how it can affect the church as well. When one part of the body suffers every part of the body suffers. For example, when you stub your toe, your mouth expresses the pain verbally. When a part of the body is injured or impaired other parts of the body compensate and work together to help the body overcome the injury. When one part of the body is honored, the other parts rejoice and applaud. Paul wants this to become a reality for the church in Corinth. He wants it to function like a body. Working to compensate and help injured members and then applauding and honoring those that are given recognition and prominence. It is not a competition. Each one has their own race to run and prize to gain.