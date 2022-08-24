Aug 24 – Everlasting to Everlasting – Psalm 103:17-18

We have only two days left in Psalm 103 and today we are looking at some more great and powerful

promises. First, the Lord from everlasting to everlasting love is with those who respect, fear and love

Him. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. His love is with us from the beginning and will be

With us forever. What a great promise for the lonely, the discouraged, the hurting and the hopeless.

His righteousness will be with not only our children but the generations that follow. In Acts 16:31

We have a great promise that not only shall we be saved but our household as well. Household

Salvation is a wonderful truth. God wants you and your entire household saved. Like Lydia, Cornelius,

And the Philippian jailer we can see our household saved. God’s love and righteousness is through out

The generations.

There are two conditions to all the benefits mentioned in this psalm. To keep his covenant and to

Remember what He has written in His word. If we do our part God will do His part. God is not a candy

Vending machine that you can access anytime. He is not a sugar daddy in the sky. We have our part

To play. We must keep His word and remember in our day to day life, His word. We are called to be

light and salt in our world. God loves us to much to leave us the way we are. We are not these great

lights of righteousness. By nature we are cold, cruel and mean. We are sinners saved by grace and each

day being changed into the full likeness of God through the power of the Holy Spirit. It is by grace we

are not consumed. So today let the Lord work in your life and be the blessing He intended.