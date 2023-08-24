Aug 24 – Step up to the Plate – 1 Cor 12:27

27 Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of it.

Paul wants his audience and us to remember that we are all part of the body of Christ. Each one of us has part and role to play. No one can replace us or do what we can do. Each one of us has a destiny to fulfill. God has a dream planted in each one of us. Our role in the body of Christ is one of a kind. No one has our experience, background, education, skills, mindset, talents, and resources. We are developed by God for a purpose. We must do our part so the church will be healthy, effectively, and powerful. Paul was not Peter; Peter was not Apollos and Apollos was not Christ. Each person has a place and part to play. If we do not fulfill of place and role the church is weaker and less effective as it could be. Paul is saying step up to the plate and hit a homerun for Jesus.