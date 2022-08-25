Aug 25 – He rules over all – Psalm 103:19

This last verse we are looking from psalm 103, talks about the sovereignty of God. The Lord has

Established His throne in heaven. God must look down from time to time and laugh at the foolishness

Of man. Those who say there is no God. They have forgotten that there is an intelligent designer.

He has created all things and is in all things. David then says that He rules over all. It does not matter

If we agree or even understand God. He has a design and will for our lives. God is large and in charge.

David understood through all of it God is the One who has all power, knowledge and truth. God

Will be God whether we accept Him or not. The wise thing to do is submit to Him and let Him lead and

guide your life. It is the fool who says in their heart that there is no God. I know as you read this today

you are no fool. God rules all. He reigns from generation to generation. So today submit your life to

Him and let Him rule this day and it will surprise you what can and will happen as you trust in Him.